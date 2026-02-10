Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, has definitely slowed down at the worldwide box office but is still minting fair moolah. On the fifth Monday, day 29, the Telugu biggie surprisingly displayed a jump, compared to its fourth Friday, day 26. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 29 days?

The Telugu action-comedy entertainer scored 70 lakh gross domestically on day 29, showing a jump from 56 lakh gross on day 26. Overall, it has earned 251.63 crore gross (213.25 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned 43 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 294.63 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 213.25 crore

India gross – 251.63 crore

Overseas gross – 43 crore

Worldwide gross – 294.63 crore

Beats Pawan Kalyan’s OG

With 294.63 crore in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has surpassed Pawan Kalyan’s OG (294.35 crore) globally, which was also the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Surpassing it is really a big achievement for the Chiranjeevi starrer and now, it begins the chase towards the 300 crore milestone. The feat will definitely take some time to be achieved but it is likely to happen.

To reach the 300 crore milestone, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs 5.37 crore more, which looks within reach. Whenever the film achieves the milestone, it’ll be a big feat for Chiranjeevi, as he’ll be the first among senior Telugu stars to score a triple century at the the worldwide box office.

More about the film

The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi, marking his debut collaboration with Chiranjeevi. It was produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore.

