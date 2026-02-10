Sunny Deol is currently roaring at the box office with Border 2, and now he is moving ahead with his eyes set on the next target! His next film, Lahore 1947, has locked its release date. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Ni Vekhya, O Jamya Ei Nai. It also stars Mona Singh in the lead and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions!

Sunny Deol Arrives On Independence Day 2026!

After ruling the box office charts with Border 2 on the Republic Day weekend, Sunny Deol has locked the Independence Day weekend of 2026 for his upcoming film! The film has locked its release date as August 13, 2026.

Lahore 1947 Box Office

Sunny Deol, in 2023 made some historic box office records with Gadar 2. It would be interesting to see if he repeats history and changes it with the box office numbers of Lahore 1947. Gadar 2 proved that nostalgia combined with raw stardom is a lethal combination. Lahore 1947 is looking to go a step further.

Here are the 3 major records Sunny Deol is eyeing with his Independence Day 2026 release.

1. Sunny Deol’s Biggest Opener

The benchmark is set at 40.10 crore, which was the opening day collection of Gadar 2. Given the massive anticipation for the Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi reunion, the opening day for Lahore 1947 is expected to challenge Gadar 2’s opening, making it Sunny Deol’s biggest opener.

2. Most Profitable Post-COVID Film for Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 wasn’t just a hit, it was a box office explosion, yielding a staggering 601% profit. With Aamir Khan’s production sensibilities involved, the ROI game for Sunny Deol’s period drama is going to be very interesting to watch.

3. The Highest Independence Day Collection Ever

This would be the Boss of Records. The Independence Day slot is one of the most anticipated release windows in Bollywood, and the competition is fierce. To take the throne, Lahore 1947 will have to beat the current rulers. Considering it would be the third day for Sunny Deol‘s film, he could break a leg at the box office!

Check out the Top 10 collections of Bollywood films on Independence Day (India Net Collection)

War 2: 57.5 crore Stree 2 | Gadar 2: 55.40 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.93 crore Singham Returns: 32.10 crore Mission Mangal: 29.16 crore Gold: 25.25 crore Satyameva Jayate: 20.52 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 20 crore Chennai Express: 19.60 crore Rustom: 17.81 crore

