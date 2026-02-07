Sunny Deol has officially proven that when it comes to sequels and high-octane patriotism, he is the undisputed king of the box office. After the historic success of Border and Gadar 2, Sunny Paaji has done it again with Border 2. In just two weeks, the war epic has not only won hearts but has also broken the record books!

Highest Grossing War Film

Standing at a massive net collection of 323.89 crore in India in two weeks, the war epic is officially the highest-grossing war film in Indian cinema history. It has gone way past Uri: The Surgical Strike’s 244 crore lifetime collection in India. In fact, in a few days, this number would be 100 crore more than Uri!

Border 2 Hits 3 Sequel Records!

Sunny Deol’s film, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, which earned 318 crore at the box office. It is now the 16th highest-grossing film of Hindi Cinema’s history! The film has nailed three major sequel records for Sunny Deol!

1. 5th Highest Grossing Hindi Sequel

Border 2 has marched straight into the top tier of sequels. It currently holds the position of the 5th Highest Grossing Hindi Sequel of all time, following Pushpa 2, Stree 2, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2.

2. 3rd Highest Grossing Bollywood Sequel

When narrowing the lens, excluding Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films, the war epic emerges as the 3rd Highest Grossing Sequel, sitting behind only Stree 2 & Gadar 2!

3. Sunny Deol’s Double Dominance!

Sunny Deol has achieved a feat very few superstars can boast of. He now occupies two spots on the list of Highest-Grossing Sequels with Gadar 2 (525.5 crore) and Border 2 (323.8 crore)*. This ‘Gadar-ing’ streak confirms that Sunny Paaji’s mass appeal is currently at an all-time high.

Check out the list of the highest-grossing sequels in Hindi (India Net Collections).

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 823.25 crore Stree 2: 627.5 crore Gadar 2: 525.5 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 511 crore Border 2: 323.89 crore (14 Days)*

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Only 48% Budget Recovered So Far, Rani Mukerji Starrer To Break The Success Streak?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News