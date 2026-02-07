Border 2 Box Office Day 16 BMS Sales: Sunny Deol's 3rd Saturday Roars With 107% Jump Already

The nostalgia of the battlefield and the roar of Sunny Deol are proving to be an unstoppable combination at the ticket window! While most films begin to fizzle out by their third week, Border 2 seems to have a new energy on the 3rd Saturday, as it witnessed a massive jump at the box office already in the morning hours.

Sunny Deol’s 107% Jump On Valentine Weekend!

It might be Valentine’s Day weekend, but the patriotic fervour has not settled down over the ticket windows, resulting in a sensational jump on Day 16. If the morning trends on BookMyShow are any indication, the third Saturday is going to be another roar for the war epic!

Border 2 Box Office Day 16 BMS Sales

Between the 9 AM and 10 AM window, Border 2 sold a whopping 2.7K tickets on BMS. To put that into perspective, it sold only 1.2K tickets during the same window yesterday. Meanwhile, from 8 AM to 10 AM, the cumulative ticket sales of the film hit 4K on BMS, a 107.7% growth from the previous day’s 1.9K ticket sales during the same window!

This 3rd Saturday jump is historic, since it comes after a lukewarm phase on the 3rd Friday. Sunny Deol’s film failed to enter the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the 3rd Friday! With a ticket sale of 48K it settled below OMG 2. It missed entering the top 10 by a good margin, since the 10th spot is owned by Raid 2‘s 56K ticket sale!

Interestingly, while Valentine’s Day is usually reserved for rom-coms, Sunny Deol has successfully turned the weekend into a celebration of Hindustan Meri Jaan! The high-octane war drama is benefiting from the holiday spirit, proving that the audience’s love for the country is clearly the biggest love story at the box office right now!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Creates History Recording Highest Week 9 In Hindi Cinema – A Roaring Dhamaka!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News