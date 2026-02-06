Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar delivered a rip-roaring dhamaka at the box office in December 2025. The spy action thriller Dhurandhar has concluded its ninth week in India. Despite competition from Border 2, it has rewritten history, stealing the spotlight from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Scroll below for the day 63 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63

According to estimates, Dhurandhar earned 15 lakh on day 63. Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is facing stiff competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3 and other latest releases. In fact, it is now also available for online streaming on Netflix. But none of that has stopped the Bollywood blockbuster from maintaining a fantastic hold.

The overall box office collection of Dhurandhar has reached 893.36 crore net in India. It was made on a budget of 225 crores, raking in a whopping 297% return in nine weeks.

Here’s a revised box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crore

Week 2 – 261.5 crore

Week 3 – 189.3 crore

Week 4 – 115.7 crore

Week 5 – 56.35 crore

Week 6 – 28.95 crore

Week 7 – 16.25 crore

Week 8 – 5.95 crore

Week 9 – 1.75 crore

Total – 893.36 crore

Records the highest ninth week in Hindi cinema!

Dhurandhar has accumulated 1.75 crore in its 9th week, despite the limited screen count. Aditya Dhar surpassed his previous record, surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike (1.64 crore), which had clocked the highest 9th-week collection in Hindi cinema.

Check out the highest 9th week collection in Hindi cinema (India net):

Dhurandhar: 1.75 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 1.64 crore Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi): 1.39 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (63 days)

Budget – 225 crore

India net – 893.77 crore

India gross – 1054.64 crore

ROI – 297%

Overseas gross – 299 crore

Worldwide gross – 1353.64 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

