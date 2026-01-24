As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, cinema once again becomes a powerful way to relive stories of courage, sacrifice, and national pride. From gripping war dramas to inspiring real-life tales and action-packed spectacles, Bollywood has delivered films that resonate deeply with the spirit of the nation. If you’re planning a patriotic movie marathon this Republic Day 2026, here are five Bollywood films that strike the perfect balance between emotion, bravery, and inspiration.

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: ZEE5 (Z5)

Plot: Uri: The Surgical Strike tells the story of India’s response to the 2016 attack in Uri. Vicky Kaushal plays Major Vihaan Shergill from the Para Special Forces. Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina support the narrative. The film focuses on the planning and execution of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army. It shows the teamwork, strategy, and bravery behind the mission. Uri remains one of the most impactful patriotic films in recent times.

2. Border (1997)

Director: J. P. Dutta

J. P. Dutta IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Border is a classic war film from J. P. Dutta. It is based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war. The film features a large cast, including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. The film remains one of India’s most loved war dramas. It captures friendship, bravery, and loss with great emotion. With Border 2 now running in theaters, many viewers are revisiting the original again. Border is still a powerful watch on Republic Day.

3. Maidaan

Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Amit Ravindernath Sharma IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Maidaan is a sports drama that looks at the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn. Rahim guided Indian football during the years often called its golden period. The story shows how a determined coach lifted the national team with belief and discipline. His work shaped Indian football in a lasting way. The film celebrates his journey and his impact on the sport. It is an inspiring choice for Republic Day.

4. Fighter

Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Fighter is an aerial action drama directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor lead the cast, with some popular faces in supporting roles. The story is based on significant events that have occurred in recent times in the history of Indo-Pak relations. The movie depicts the Pulwama attack, the Balakot strike, and the tense moments that followed at the border. The story follows a talented Air Force officer and his team. They deal with danger in the sky and their own inner battles. Fighter mixes emotion and action in a way that suits the day.

5. Ae Watan Mere Watan

Director: Kannan Iyer

Kannan Iyer IMDb Rating : 4.7/10

: 4.7/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical drama set during the Quit India movement in 1942. Sara Ali Khan as Usha Mehta leads the film, with Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Verma & Sparsh Shrivastav playing key roles. The storyline follows a young girl who establishes a hidden radio station to broadcast messages of unity and hope. Her actions attract the attention of British officers. The film shows her courage and the risks she takes. It is a meaningful look at the fight for freedom.

