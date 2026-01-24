Sunny Deol’s latest film, Border 2, is currently running in theaters. The movie has received a massive response from audiences, and positive reviews are expected to boost its box-office performance.

However, this article will contain spoilers for the ending of Border 2. Here’s what happened at the conclusion of the reboot of the 1997 classic.

Border 2 Ending: Did Fateh Singh Kaler Succeed Against Pakistan’s Operation Chengiz Khan?

Border 2 is based on the clash with Pakistani forces in 1971. The movie features some raw emotional scenes and an epic final battle between the Indian and the Pakistani military forces. At the end of Border 2, Fateh Singh Kaler, portrayed by Sunny Deol, defeated the Pakistan forces and emerged victorious.

In the concluding scene, Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, played by Varun Dhawan, engaged in a heated altercation with the Pakistani forces, who were well-equipped with heavy weapons and tanks. However, Fateh Singh arrived unexpectedly with a backup force and rescued Hoshiar from the opposing troops.

The film ended with Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya hoisting the Indian Flag, which symbolises their victory.

Did Akshaye Khanna & The OG Border Cast Have A Cameo In The End?

Before the release of Border 2, there were rumors about the OG Border cast making a cameo in the second installment. And the rumors were true. In the ending scene of Border 2, Fateh Singh Kaler and his wife visited a Gurudwara for prayers.

During this moment, Fateh Singh saw all the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland. This included Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry, whose characters sacrificed themselves in the previous Border movie.

They all smiled, and that scene marked the end of Border 2. The cameo at the end indeed evoked nostalgia among OG Border fans.

