Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi has been one of the most important romantic comedies released in recent times, starring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary. The film explored the strange expectations society places on individuals through a comic lens.

While the film had a light-hearted tone and effortless storytelling, the film’s co-producer, Ramit Thakur, recently explained the effort that went into making the movie a glowing success.

Ramit Thakur On The Making Of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

In an industry where loud success often overshadows quiet perseverance, Ramit Thakur stands out as a filmmaker who believes that cinema begins and ends with sincerity. For him, a film is not merely a commercial product but a living emotion that demands honesty at every stage.

In an industry where loud success often overshadows quiet perseverance, Ramit Thakur stands out as a filmmaker who believes that cinema begins and ends with sincerity. For him, a film is not merely a commercial product but a living emotion that demands honesty at every stage. That belief found its strongest expression in Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, a movie that chose its makers as much as they chose it.

As the co-producer of the project, Thakur’s role went far beyond finances or logistics. He took it upon himself to safeguard the film’s soul while shaping it into a compelling cinematic experience. From assembling the star cast to bringing the best people to the team, including technicians and creative minds, his focus remained on alignment, ensuring that every person associated with the film believed in the story’s heartbeat.

By striking a rare balance between creative ambition and practical management, he ensured that the film never lost direction. Speaking on the same, Thakur said, “For me, cinema always begins with a story that carries honesty and emotion. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi chose us the moment we heard it. It had simplicity, warmth, and a soul that felt instantly relatable. As a co-producer, my responsibility was not just to back a film, but to protect its heart while giving it the best possible cinematic form.”

He added, “Bringing this film together meant assembling the right people, actors, technicians, musicians who believed in the story as deeply as we did. Managing a project like this comes with challenges, but I strongly believe that pressure refines clarity. My approach has always been to balance creativity with discipline, ensuring that every decision strengthens the film without unnecessary excess.”

Ramit Thakur On His Film’s Box Office Success

Ramit concluded his thoughts on filmmaking, saying, “Box office results come and go, but the love a film earns from its audience stays forever. Despite tough circumstances, the film found its place in people’s hearts, and that is a reward I truly value. As I take Eksha Entertainment forward, my promise remains the same to nurture stories with sincerity, stand firmly with my collaborators, and turn shared dreams into lasting cinema.”

Despite releasing alongside a major big-ticket film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi managed to carve out its own space. The genuine affection the film received from audiences became its real victory.

Today, as he takes Eksha Entertainment forward, Ramit Thakur represents a new-age producer, one who nurtures stories, stands firmly by collaborators, and transforms shared dreams into meaningful cinema.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Ajay Devgn’s Film Turns Most-Viewed Rom-Com On Netflix In 2025-2026, Trends In 14 Countries!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News