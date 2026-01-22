Ajay Devgn had a surprising run on OTT in 2025 with his Raid 2 turning the biggest theatrical Bollywood film on Netflix, and even this year, De De Pyaar De 2 has managed to create a stir! The film has completed its third week on Netflix, and the verdict is out: it is officially the Most-Viewed Rom-Com on Netflix for the 2025-26 cycle!

Trending In 14 Countries

While the romantic comedy is the most viewed non-English film of the last week on Netflix, globally, it has secured a spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films in 14 countries: Kenya, Mauritius, Bangladesh, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and Singapore.

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from 12 – 18, 2026, De De Pyaar De 2, in its second week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 3.1 million on Netflix against 7.5 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which was ruled by South Korean Sci-Fi disaster drama, The Great Flood at number 1 last week.

Enters Top 10 Most-Viewed Bollywood Films Of 2025-2026

Ajay Devgn‘s film has managed to enter the list of the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025-2026 on Netflix. While the romantic comedy managed to match the lifetime viewership of Mahavatar Narsimha, it also pushed Chhaava and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at number top 10.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq: 10.1 Million Saiyaara (2025): 10 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 9.8 Million Jaat (2025): 9.4 Million Deva (2025): 8.7 Million War 2 (2025): 6.9 Million Sikandar (2025): 6.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2 | Mahavatar Narsimha (2025): 6.6 Million

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic comedy, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.5 million | 8.6 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 3.1 million | 7.5 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Total: 6.6 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

