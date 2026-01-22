Widely acclaimed as the year’s most loved animated film and winner of the Best Animated Movie of the Year honour, Mahaavtar Narsimha is now gearing up for its much-anticipated television debut.

When & Where To Watch Mahaavtar Narsimha On TV?

Sony MAX, one of India’s leading Hindi movie channels and a powerhouse of blockbuster programming, continues to strengthen its leadership in the category. Building on its legacy of iconic cinema and culturally resonant storytelling, the channel is set to premiere the critically acclaimed animated film Mahaavtar Narsimha on television for the first time on Saturday, 24th January at 8 PM.

Having received immense love from audiences and critics alike, Mahaavtar Narsimha now embarks on its television journey, reinforcing Sony MAX’s commitment to delivering meaningful, entertaining, and culturally resonant cinema to Indian households.

Mahaavtar Narsimha: Plot & Storyline

Rooted in Indian mythology and spiritual lore, Mahaavtar Narsimha belongs to the epic mythological animation space, a genre that blends timeless storytelling with cutting-edge animation. The film brings to life the awe-inspiring tale of Lord Narsimha, an embodiment of divine power, faith, and justice, through visually stunning animation and emotionally rich narration.

Designed to appeal to children, families, and mythology enthusiasts alike, the film stands out for its grandeur, depth, and universal message of the triumph of good over evil.

Director Ashwin Kumar On Mahaavtar Narsimha’s World Television Premiere

Director Ashwin Kumar said, “For an animated film like Mahaavtar Narsimha, voice performances play a crucial role in bringing the characters to life. We were extremely thoughtful while selecting our dubbing artists, as their voices needed to convey the emotion, intensity, and spiritual depth of the story. The overwhelming love the film has received proves how strongly these performances connected with audiences. I’m truly excited that viewers will now experience this on a larger scale with the World Television Premiere of Mahaavtar Narsimha on Sony MAX, bringing this powerful story into homes across the country.”

