After the blockbuster success of Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films will shift its focus to its next project, Mahavatar Parshuram. For those who might not know, Mahavatar Parshuram will be the second film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is set to focus mainly on animated films, and the box office success of the first installment highlights its potential as a significant milestone for Hombale Productions. Even while Mahavatar Narsimha continues to perform in theaters, Director Ashwin Kumar shared exciting updates about the upcoming Parshuram project.

Director Ashwin Kumar Provides Update on Mahavatar Parshuram Filming Plans

In the latest conversation with India Today, Ashwin Kumar marked Lord Parashuram as the “real fountainhead of the antihero”. He added that Mahavatar Parshuram has a compelling story, and the film is set to go on floors within the next three months, expected mostly by November.

Further, the director also talked about the success of the first MCU film and how it greatly changed his confidence, mainly due to the love and positive response the movie was getting from the audience. He also added that his mind is clear about his forthcoming projects and has no pressure, as he is very clear about his ideas.

Ashwin is also aiming for two live-action films in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Although the majority of his upcoming projects will be animated, Kumar clarified that some will take a different approach. “While the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is primarily animated, not all films will follow this format,” he explained.

He further disclosed that he plans to have two live-action films as part of the Universe. One project is expected to be horror, and the other could be based on the concept of Ardhanarishvara.

