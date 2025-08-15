After getting a massive success with HanuMan, Teja Sajja is gearing up for his next film, Mirai. The film is officially set to release in theaters on September 5, 2025. The first teaser of the mythological flick is already on the internet, and the audience has been buzzing since then. Amid this, the question arises whether Mirai will get a Hindi release or not.

Dharma Production Confirmed Tejja Sajja’s Mirai Hindi Release?

A few hours before, Dharma Productions had officially announced that Mirai would be getting its Hindi release under the banner of Dharma Productions. They also shared a poster of Tejja Sajja standing on a train with a classic style and holding a stick in his hand.

The caption of the post gives us a small glimpse of the story as the movie explores some ancient secret, followed by the dangerous journey of the main lead. The Hindi version will be in theaters on September 5, 2025, which is also the original release date of the film.

Dharma Productions X post read, “An ancient secret. A dangerous journey. A hero rises⚔️ Be a part of this epic adventure. #Mirai, in cinemas on 5th September.North India Release By Dharma Productions”

An ancient secret. A dangerous journey. A hero rises⚔️ Be a part of this epic adventure.#Mirai, in cinemas on 5th September. North India Release By Dharma Productions pic.twitter.com/YqTzSVnXLl — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 14, 2025

What Is The Story Of Mirai?

The story of Mirai appears to be a dive into the Hindu scriptures. As per IMDb, the film synopsis is: “A warrior is tasked with the protection nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity”. This means that Tejja Sajja appears to be the warrior who will protect the nine sacred scriptures.

Also in the teaser, there is a small sight of blue feet, which seems a reference to Lord Krishna. Overall, Mirai is already anticipated among the audience, but if the film receives positive word-of-mouth from the audience, it could be another blockbuster for Teja Sajja after HanuMan’s success.

Mirai Hindi Teaser

