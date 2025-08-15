A clip from an old interview with Mrunal Thakur recently went viral, causing a stir among fans. In the video, a young Mrunal joked about Bipasha Basu being “muscular” and said that she herself was better. The video originally came from her early television days.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans reacted strongly. Many acknowledged Bipasha’s iconic beauty, while some criticized Mrunal for the comment. Although meant as playful banter during the interview, the words caught attention years later and raised questions about how remarks from public figures can affect people.

I Swear… Even Urvashi doesn’t talk like this👇😭 Bipasha is not My favourite but bro.. you cannot compete With her!😭 Also.. Bipasha Even Ruled @Cristiano Heart. When No one knew About Mrunal😒 @mrunal0801 I feel Shy 4 U ( Ur confident)😭 @bipsluvurself Women who have inspired… pic.twitter.com/M3GUH5g2wo — Kelly1313👑 (@Kelly131339867) August 12, 2025

Mrunal Thakur’s Apology & Netizens’ Response

Mrunal addressed the backlash on Instagram stories and shared an apology. She stated that at 19-years-old, she had uttered many foolish things and did not know the effect of words. The actress clarified that she never intended to body-shame anyone and that the word was exaggerated. Mrunal continued to say that she has come to understand and value the idea that beauty is in all forms over time.

Her apology attracted both praise and criticism. Some of her fans commended her for owning up, whereas others thought the apology needed to be specifically directed towards Bipasha.

On Reddit, a comment read, “I mean it’s good that she is owning up to her mistake. Good for her. Also Bips will forever be gorgeous.” Another user pointed out that she should apologize directly to the actress. The user wrote, “i mean, apologize to bipasha directly? she wasn’t hinting, she literally took her name. if you gotta apologise, do it to the right person.” Another user penned down, “lol she was 23 when she said that.”

Did Bipasha Basu Respond To Mrunal Thakur’s Comment?

Bipasha has not directly mentioned the controversy per se. Instead, she posted an Instagram story telling women to stand by each other and how strong one has to be in mind as well as body.

The old clip has sparked conversations about body positivity and the effect of words, even if spoken jokingly. Bipasha Basu‘s response indicates grace and an emphasis on uplifting women, while Mrunal’s apology indicates her growth as a person.

