The YRF Spy Universe gets its latest addition in the form of War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film has already hit the theaters, and fans are ready to witness this epic thriller on the big screen. Many are also curious about the reviews of War 2 before catching it in theaters. In this article, we will be looking at the X reviews of YRF’s latest installment in the Spy Universe.

War 2 X Reviews – Netizens Divided Over Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s Action-Thriller

As of now, the movie is getting mixed reactions from the audience. A fan marked the film as ‘Terrible’ and stated it was the worst action film in recent times. The X user said,”‘#War2Review: TERRIBLE! #War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries, that’s it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan’s performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine. #War2 isn’t just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it’s the worst action film in recent times.”

“Hrithik sleepwalks, NTR overacts, and War 2 is a disaster in slow motion. A lifeless story wrapped in noisy action pure torture. A complete waste of money and time,” a second viewer stated.

“War2 2/5 such poor and predictable story lazy vfx shut down spy universe adi #War2Review” another said.

On the other hand, another fan had a completely opposite reaction. They affirmed that the movie has no dull moments and is a complete action-packed thriller until the end. The user also praised the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR duo and the verdict as a blockbuster. “I’m just left speechless, what a movie #War2 never a dull moment, full action packed until the end. @iHrithik couldn’t take my eyes off you. #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR enjoyed seeing him in his role. Must watch movie in theatre. Blockbuster loading”

I’m just left speechless, what a movie #War2 never a dull moment, full action packed until the end. @iHrithik couldn’t take my eyes off you. #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR enjoyed seeing him in his role.

One cinema lover also promoted the film and encouraged the audience to watch it in the theater to experience the latest Spy Universe installment. “I have so much to say but don’t want to give spoilers, but one of the best Spy movie of YRF in terms of non stop action. Only watch in theatres to experience it right!!! #War2 #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR”

I have so much to say 😭🤐 but don’t want to give spoilers, but one of the best

Another viewer praised the lead actors and shared his experience of how the climax of War 2 still haunts him. He stated: “Climax still hunting in my mind. Lead actors champesaru acting. Ah finishing the rampage ra ayan ga! Raise your collar tigers. #War2 #JrNTR”

Climax still hunting in my mind 🥲😭 Lead actors champesaru acting 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 Ah finishing ithe rampage ra ayan ga 🔥👌🏻

“Theatres has been blasted by #War2.. it’s a blockbuster movie guys go and enjoy your time in theatre. Hrithik Roshan is the best. #HrithikRoshan,” another user shared.

War 2 X Review: The Last Word

As of now, the reception of War 2 remains torn. While some viewers were left disappointed over the slow-motion sequences, others assured that there is never a dull moment in the film. Some fans praised Hrithik Roshan’s acting while others were not impressed. It remains to be seen how things will go in the upcoming weeks and how the latest YRF Spy Universe film will perform at the box office as well as in terms of reviews, especially while battling against Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

