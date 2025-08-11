Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has totally lost the plot when it comes to the advance booking of the film at the USA Box office. The film is too far to even touch Jr NTR’s last theatrical release Devara’s advance booking for the premiere day!

Maximum Growth In The Last 24 Hours!

In the last 24 hours, the Spy Universe biggie witnessed the maximum growth at the box office. However this maximum growth is only 20%. The film helmed by Ayan Mukerji is all set to arrive in the theaters on August 14.

War 2 Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales USA

In the USA, War 2 has managed to earn a gross collection of $398K in advance for the premiere day, against 14.8K sold tickets for 1.8K shows! This is a growth of 20% from the previous day when the film reached an earnings of $331K gross.

Jr NTR VS Ram Charan!

Comparing the advance sales of Jr NTR’s film to that of Ram Charan‘s Game Changer, then the Spy Universe biggie has managed to earn only 60% of the final advance sales of Game Changer’s premiere day. Ram Charan’s film registered an advance sales of $657.9K.

War 2 VS Coolie 2

War 2 is clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth‘s Coolie 2, and the film is trending way below the action film. Rajinikanth’s film has already earned more than four times the advance collection of War 2.

However, it still might be the biggest opening for a Spy Universe film at the North American Box Office, since it has already surpassed the premiere day advance sales of Tiger 3. Salman Khan’s film stood at $200K gross collection, 2 days before the release. With 72 hours left, hopefully, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film might gain some momentum at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Day 17: Axes Every Single Hindi Film On 3rd Sunday Except 3, Hombale Films On A Historic Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News