Currently, Hindi Cinema is celebrating the success of two totally unexpected successes – Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha! The latter, in fact, is roaring with almost 1000% profit at the box office. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film stands at a massive 126.76 crore in 17 days!

4th Biggest 3rd Sunday Of Hindi Cinema!

Hombale Films created history, delivering the fourth biggest third Sunday of Hindi Cinema with the 17th day collection of the animation film. On the 17th day, August 10, the animation film based on the avatar of Lord Vishnu earned 17.41 crore at the box office!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 17

Mahavatar Narsima also delivered the fourth-highest 17th-day collection for a Hindi film at the box office after Chhaava, Pushpa 2, and Baahubali 2. It pushed Stree 2 to number 5 and kicked out Gadar 2 from the top 5 collections on day 17 of a Hindi film.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office with its Hindi version (Net Collection).

Week 1: 32.63 crore

Week 2: 55.17 crore

3rd Friday, Day 15: 5.27 crore

3rd Saturday, Day 16: 16.28 crore

3rd Sunday, Day 17: 17.41 crore

Total: 126.76 crore

Biggest Third Sundays Of Hindi Cinema

Check out the top 10 biggest third Sundays of Hindi Cinema at the box office (Net Collection).

Pushpa 2: 26.75 crore Chhaava: 24.25 crore Stree 2: 22 crore Baahubali 2: 17.75 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 17.41 crore Gadar 2: 16.1 crore Jawan: 13.9 crore Dangal: 13.68 crore Animal: 13.5 crore Pathaan: 12.6 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. Presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on July 25, 2025.

