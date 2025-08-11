Mahesh Babu’s Athadu re-release has opened to good numbers at the box office. The action thriller film, which was released in 2005, arrived in the theaters, 20 years later on the superstar’s birthday, on Saturday, August 9. On the opening day, it created good figures at the box office.

Sixth Best Opening For A Re-Release

Mahesh Babu registered the sixth best opening for a South Indin re-release at the box office. It managed to surpass Thalapathy Vijay’s Kushi, Jr NTR’s Simhadri, and Allu Arun’s Arya 2, on the opening day.

Athadu Re-Release Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Athadu registered a gross collection of 4.55 crore worldwide. However, this is not Mahesh Babu‘s best opening at the box office. The actor brought his fourth-best opening for a re-release after Khaleja, Murari, and Business Man.

Check out the biggest openings for a South Indian re-release at the worldwide box office (Gross Collection).

Ghilli: 7.92 Crore Gabbar Singh: 7.54 Crore Khaleja: 6.85 Crore Murari: 5.41 Crore Business Man: 5.27 Crore Athadu: 4.55 Crore Kushi: 4.15 Crore Simhadri: 4.01 Crore Arya 2: 3.74 Crore Jalsa: 3.20 Crore

Athadu Re-Release Overseas Box Office

Out of the 4.55 crore gross collection, Mahesh Babu’s film earned a gross collection of 3.25 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and 30 lakh from the other territories. Overseas, the action film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas managed to register a gross collection of 1 crore. Meanwhile, the film managed to register an advance booking of 3.25 crore gross collection with a total of 111.43K sold tickets on BMS in advance! On the opening day, the film registered a ticket sale of 31.2K on BMS.

