Allu Arjun and Trivikram, the hit duo, have given us some successful and memorable films like Julayi, Son of Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) became the all-time highest-grossing Telugu film without a PAN India release. It grossed between ₹262 and 280 crores worldwide. It was the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2020 and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of that year. The film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The film was remade in Hindi as Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

This hit duo will be collaborating for the fourth time, and this untitled project is set to be a mythological drama. Trivikram, known to make family entertainers, is now venturing into a new genre with this project, featuring Allu Arjun as the main lead.

According to the reports, Allu Arjun will portray Lord Karthikeya, Murugan, or Skanda, marking his first venture into the mythological genre.

The Icon star has played many different roles since the start of his career and is most remembered for his portrayal of Gona Ganna Reddy in Rudramadevi, a historical film.

The film is anticipated to be a mythological thriller with extensive VFX and larger-than-life indoor sets; this project is shaping up to be a visual extravaganza.

Haarika & Haasine Creations will bankroll this film on a massive scale. The news of Allu Arjun playing Lord Karthikeya has excited the fans to see their favorite star in a new avatar; he was dressed as Goddess Gangamma in the song “Gangamma Jathara.”.

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly waiting and anticipating what Trivikram Srinivas has planned for Allu Arjun this time. Fans are hoping to see their magic on screen with this new project.

