Initially, Prithviraj Sukumaran was reported to be part of the project, SSMB29, but according to the latest reports from News24, he has now been replaced by John Abraham.

We have no clear explanation for why this change occurred, although it might be due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are both reportedly in Hyderabad, possibly for the film’s shoot, though this has not been officially confirmed. According to a source, Priyanka and John Abraham share a few scenes in the movie, and the shooting for those scenes is expected to take place in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Prithviraj’s next theatrical release will be the sequel to his directorial debut, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role and Prithviraj himself in a supporting role. The upcoming film, titled L2: Empuraan, has generated immense excitement among fans. Last week, the teaser for the film was released, further amplifying the hype surrounding it.

The pooja ceremony for SSMB29 was held on January 2, 2025. However, the makers have not provided any timeline or announced an expected release date. Rumors suggest that the film is the biggest project in Indian cinema, with a reported budget of ₹1000 crore, though this figure remains unconfirmed. Produced by KL Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner, the film is expected to be a globetrotting adventure.

