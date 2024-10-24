Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli‘s much-anticipated collaboration with Mahesh Babu, tentatively named SSMB 29, has generated a lot of anticipation with each new update. The buzz surrounding this project continues growing, especially after Rajamouli hinted about the film.

Recently, the RRR director disclosed an interesting fact about the film. He stated, “I love animals. Animals were part of my past movies. I’m confident that future productions will feature more animals than I.” So, with this, we may expect a high-action sequence from Mahesh in this film, which is expected to be more intense than the RRR animal scene.

Rajamouli’s creativity in blending animals as a part of his movies has left a lasting impression on audiences. Be it the captivating visuals in Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal or the epic sequences in RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, animals have significantly enhanced the cinematic experience. The thrilling interval scene in RRR, which showcased multiple animals in a battle alongside the lead actors, remains one of the most talked-about moments in the film.

Returning to SSMB 29, acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli’s father, recently confirmed that filming will begin in January 2025. Interestingly, Prasad also revealed that while it typically takes a few weeks to develop a story, this particular script has been in the works for over two years, reflecting the meticulous effort put into crafting Mahesh Babu’s role.

In this movie, Mahesh Babu portrays a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. The story is believed to revolve around a jungle adventure, adding further excitement to the project. Mahesh Babu has been training hard for this movie. With such monumental efforts from Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, SSMB 2 promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience that fans won’t want to miss.

