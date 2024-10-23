Suriya Compares Kanguva to Baahubali, Declaring It a Game-Changer for Tamil Cinema

Suriya played the lead role in the film Kan Guva, which is releasing next month. The team is busy with promotions. Siva is the director of the film. In a recent interview, Suriya shared many things about Kanguva. Suriya is very excited and thinks Kanguva will do what Baahubali did for Tamil Cinema.

Suriya also reflected on his journey in the film industry. “It feels great; I’ve been missing my fans. To be with them… to entertain them, to be on screen, and to meet them at theaters is very important for all of us,” he said in his interview with Pinkvilla.

Kanguva will reportedly deliver a unique theatrical experience for his fans, and he believes the wait will be worth it. Suriya plays a dual role in the film, and the story is set in two eras.

Regarding Kanguva, Suriya said the film will stand out in Tamil cinema. “Right from the narration day, we knew we were entering a different world. Of course, we’ve seen Baahubali, RRR, and Kalki, but for Tamil, Kanguva would be that one big first step,” he said.

Suriya expressed his excitement about contributing to a large-scale epic in Tamil cinema. Suriya’s comments suggest that Kanguva could be a groundbreaking film. The film will also deliver a new cinematic experience that matches the scale of pan-Indian films like Baahubali and RRR.

Disha Patani is playing the female lead role in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Suriya will be seen as both Kanguva and Francis. KE Gnanvel Raja produced the film under Studio Green Entertainment.

Kanguva will hit the screens in multiple languages on November 14, 2024. The team planned a massive release for the film.

