Kollywood actor Suriya is gearing up to make a significant impact with his latest film Kanguva. The actor kicked off the Hindi promotions along with his film unit. Suriya was spotted in Mumbai alongside lead actress Disha Patani for an interview. Director Siva is also attending it. Suriya is focusing more on Hindi promotions than other languages.

The team wants Kanguva to become a nationwide hit. The trailer for Kanguva, set for a worldwide release on November 14, has already been released. It received a positive response from everyone. The team wants to make a big noise with the film at the pan-India level.

As promotions pick up, interviews in other languages will follow soon. Suriya has placed high hopes on Kanguva, as he hasn’t had a significant blockbuster in recent years. Audiences are eager to explore films in multiple languages. Suriya is now stepping into this arena with his upcoming movie Kanguva, directed by Siva.

The movie has piqued viewers’ interest, with the producer targeting a massive 2000 crore revenue, particularly eyeing a solid release in North India. To make a significant mark in Bollywood, the producer has allocated 15 crore rupees to promote Kanguva in Hindi.

With popular actors like Disha Patani and Bobby Deol joining the project, the goal is to aggressively promote the film in the Hindi market, as this will act as a critical introduction for Suriya in Bollywood.

In addition to the promotional budget, the producer is spending another 7 crore rupees for print and theatrical expenses, aiming for a wide release across 3500 screens in North India. The team is confident in the film’s quality and expects it to succeed.

Kanguva is set for a two-part release, with the first part hitting theaters on November 14.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Bagheera Trailer Review: Sriimurali’s Deadly Vigilante Act Is Almost A Chilling Callback To Prashanth Neel’s KGF!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News