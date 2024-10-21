RJ Balaji, a well-known actor and filmmaker, has teamed up with Suriya for an upcoming film tentatively titled Suriya 45. According to a report by Valai Pechu, this new project is said to be a divine fantasy film. Interestingly, the script was initially written with actress Trisha Krishnan in mind for the lead role, but later, it was modified to suit Suriya as the main character.

Initially, the film was rumored to be titled Maasaani Amman, but the storyline was meant to focus on a female protagonist. However, since Suriya took the lead, several changes were made to the script. These changes aimed to adapt the story to a male hero and accommodate inputs specific to Suriya’s role. This decision aligns the project with RJ Balaji’s previous work, particularly his 2020 film Mookuthi Amman, which starred Nayanthara as the lead. That film, a divine comedy, revolves around a reporter who meets the goddess Mookuthi Amman, who helps him expose corrupt godmen.

Although these updates about the script and its changes are gaining traction, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed them yet. The announcement of Suriya 45 came with a special poster that displayed various long sickles surrounding a Vel (spear), which hints at a possible divine theme in the movie.

As for Suriya, he is also gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Kanguva. Directed by Siva, this fantasy action film features Suriya in dual roles set across two different periods. The cast of Kanguva includes actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who are both making their Tamil film debuts. The movie is expected to hit theaters on November 14, 2024, with an ensemble of supporting actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan, Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu.

With RJ Balaji’s and Suriya’s exciting collaboration, fans eagerly await how this divine fantasy project unfolds. However, details about the film are still under wraps, and more information will likely be revealed in the coming months.

