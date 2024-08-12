If right now someone asks me to use over the top in a sentence, I would suggest they watch the Kanguva trailer starring Bobby Deol, Suriya, and an invisible Disha Patani. Agreed that Suriya is one of the most brilliant actors in Kollywood rn only that his acting chops in this trailer gets overshadowed by a lot of things.

The first thing you cannot ignore is Bobby Deol, and let us be frank, a lot of Bobby Deol. The actor who channeled his inner beast in a beefed-up body for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal just refuses to shed that beast out of him.

So, practically, Bobby looks like an extended version of Abrar Haque in some parallel universe who might just start Jamal Kudu-ing in the Kanguva trailer before locking horns with Suriya in an epic battle!

The 2 minute 37 second trailer, at the first glance looks a mish-mash of a lot of myths and legends. The costume drama in almost 2 and a half minute fails to establish what the tale is about. Only thing one could draw from the trailer was there is a tribe waiting for Kanguva and there is an antagonist Bobby Deol born to kill.

The film also stars Disha Patani, but the actress might be too irrelevant to get proper placement in the trailer of these chest-thumping men ready to kill each other for what reason, I still can’t figure out.

A very loud and not properly placed background music adds to the mess the trailer creates, with raw rage taking over a bunch of men led by Suriya and Bobby Deol, who are fighting against each other.

Hopefully, this tribal tale will make every penny of its huge budget worthwhile once it arrives in the theaters. Directed by Siva, Kanguva releases on October 10, 2024. Check out the trailer of the film here.

