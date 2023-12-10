While Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a rage right now in the theaters and the box office window as well, there is now a separate fan base for Bobby Deol’s character Abrar from the film. In fact, his entry song in the film Jamal Kudu is now the most trending piece on social media rn, with people making reels on the song. It might end up being the most trending song of the year.

The song Jamal Kudu is a rehash of a popular Irani song, Jamaal Jamaaloo. It is a popular wedding song which has various versions. Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama has used the song as Bobby Deol’s entry sequence in the film, and ever since, videos, stills, and more have gone viral. However, most people do not understand the song owing to the Irani lyrics that start as Ahai Sia He Zangi Delamu Nakon Khun.

The music for the song has been recreated for Animal by Harshavardhan Rameshwar & Choir. Since most people can’t recite this song or understand it, we asked an AI tool (Google Bard) to translate the song and rewrite it as a Hindi Song as if written by eminent lyricists like Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, and others.

When the AI tool translated Jamal Kudu as a Hindi song, the results for Bobby Deol‘s Animal Entry song were much better than Ranbir Kapoor‘s Channa Mereya in some places. Before you get to the final results, you need to know what the Jamal Kudu song in Irani means in English. Here is a loose translation of the song with the Irani lyrics for your better understanding.

Lyrics & Meaning Of Irani Song Jamal Kudu

Ahai Sia He Zangi Delamu Nakon Khun

Naoaitu Rafti Kuja Manam Shu Majnun

Jamal Jamalak Jamaloo Jamal Kudu

Jamal Jamalak Jamaloo Jamal Kudu

Del Tumakhteki Sineh, Oyai Arom Nimi Shineh

Hal Yaosa Halel Yaosa, Khos Twahao Nimi Khowsa

Oyai Mar Mar Sine, Belarjun Belarjun Belarjun

Korteye Schamartak, Bescharkhun Bescharkhun Bescharkhun

Don’t crush my heart with your brutality, oh black-eyed beauty,

Oh, you abandoned me, and I became a traveler like Majnu

Now let the beauty shine, shine, shine, shine

Beauty, let it shine, let it shine, let it shine

Your heart is held captive in your chest; It won’t calm down,

You’re tired and can’t sit still; You don’t desire anything right now.

Don’t play with my heart and trouble me,

don’t make me follow you; don’t play with my emotions

Now, let us begin the fun part. Check out the lyrics in Hindi to see if they were written by the most famous Bollywood lyricists.

If Animal’s Irani Song Jamal Kudu Was Written By Gulzar

O Kaali Aankhon Wali, Sitam Naa Dhaana Dil Par

Tumne Jo Chhoda Mujhko, Majnu Sa Bhatakta Hun Har Dar

Har Saans Mein Tera Naam, Har Dhadkan Mein Tu

Chal Chhod, Noor Se Bhar Duniya, Chamak Chamak Tu

Aankhon Mein Qaid Hai Dil Kab Tak Dhadkega

Bechain, Na Sukoon, Naa Kuch Bhi Ye Lega

Naa Chahiye Kuch Bus Ek Tu,

Intezaar, Yaad Aur Bus Tera Junoo-n.

If Animal’s Irani Song Jamal Kudu Was Written By Javed Akhtar

O meri aankhon ki siyah masti, na ruth kar tod de meri hasti

Tu ne yeh kya kiya, mujhko Majnu ki tarah chhod diya

Ab chamakne do, chamakne do, chamakne do

Hasin chehre pe yeh noor, chamakne do, chamakne do

Jaane do, jaane do, wafaon ke jhoothe khwaab

Ab meri zindagi mein, hai sirf siyaah shaam

Lekin teri khushi ke liye, yeh dua karta hun

Tere husn ki shamaa, har pal chamakti rahe

If Animal’s Irani Song Jamal Kudu Was Written By Swanand Kirkire

O meri aankhon ki siyaah raani, na mere sapnon ko tod

Tera jaana, Majnu banaya, chala phirta hun sarhad-dar-sarhad

Ab chamakne do, chamakne do, chandni ko apni

Tere husn ka jaadu kare, saari duniya ko apni

Khushboo ban jaane do, mere ishq ka asar

Tere har kadam pe, mere pyaar ka nishar

Bhula dena meri yaadon ko, agar ye den dard

Lekin teri khushi ke liye, meri saansein hain fidaa

If Animal’s Irani Song Jamal Kudu Was Written By Kausar Munir

O meri aankhon ke kaajal, na mujhpar sitam karo

Tumne jo mujhe chhora hai, Majnu sa ban gaya hun

Ab chamakne do, chamakne do, chamakne do

Husn ki kaliyon ko, khilne do, khilne do

Ishq ka raasta chhor diya, manzil na mil paayi

Ab teri yaadon ki mehfil mein, tanha hi baitha hun

Lekin teri khushi ke liye, dua hai meri har saans

Tere husn ka qissa, duniya mein sunaye yeh jahan

If Animal’s Irani Song Jamal Kudu Was Written By Amitabh Bhattacharya

O meri aankhon ki siyahi, na mujhko mita de

Tere jaane ke baad, Majnu sa ho gaya hun

Ab chamakne do, chamakne do, chamakta rahe

Husn ki chaandni ko, barson tak chamakta rahe

Pyaar ki kitaab mein, yeh ik naya panna hai

Jahan mein tum hi chamakta ho, aur mein sirf parchhaai hun

Tere bina mera safar hai, ek bekarar aarzoo

Lekin teri khushi ke liye, yeh duaa hai meri har saans

Well, we guess a little work, a little brushing and polishing, and Bobby Deol is ready to have a new chartbuster on his list. Better than Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya, for sure. Which version did you like the most?

For more such fun crossovers and experiments, stay tuned to Koimoi.

