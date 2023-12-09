Now, before you start reading about what Animal sequel has in store for the audiences, we would like to inform you that though we have tried very hard to keep this piece as spoiler-free as it can be, it still might have some revelations that could spoil your mood before watching the film (if you haven’t already). So, moving forward, we ain’t killing that mood; you’ll be responsible if you decide to read this piece further!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal sequel has been hinted at in the post-credit scene of the film. If you couldn’t bear it and left the theater earlier, it is totally your loss! Because the post-credit scene gave a legit twist and an open ending to this gory and violent drama about a father and a son lost in translation while it moved ahead amidst violence, s*x, and a psychopath on the loose living a normal life!

However, the film ends on a high and very confusing point, leaving the audience figuring out who’s who in a classic identity twist. Now, as a hint has been dropped for the sequel in the post-credit scene, and Vanga Reddy, in many of his interviews, has spoken about a meaner, bitter, bigger, and better film with Ranbir Kapoor, theories around the sequel were bound to happen.

Even Bobby Deol, in one of his interviews, teased about his character in the sequel and reacted to the fan theories. The superstar hinted at the possibility of the most common point of Animal – Body Doubles and Plastic Surgeries, which run in the film as frequently as they do in Ekta Kapoor’s TV soaps.

Check out some of the fan theories, which offer a new perspective and shade to Animal Park, a tentative title for Animal’s sequel, perhaps!

The Bastard Beta?!

The whole film is modeled around Ranbir Kapoor’s needs and wants from his father. He seeks validation. But AK is so distant that he doesn’t even care when his teenage son starts behaving like a criminal, a gory one! Which father won’t care? Well, definitely, this one doesn’t, which brings us to the fair assumption as RK’s character says in one of the scenes – “Main to aapka bastard beta hun!” Fans also believe that the sequel might focus on how, in the end, we may find out that Ranbir isn’t AK’s son. That’s why he was always so distant!

Welcome Back, Abrar!

Bobby Deol will definitely be back in the sequel, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga might be figuring out ways to do it if he is working on the sequel at all. Owing to the fact that only Lord Bobby & his 15 – 20 minute appearance saved this sinking ship, he definitely will have a better and bigger arc in part two.

The True Animal!

A crazy theory on Reddit offered the weirdest Twilight sort of cross-over over, and we decided to quote it as it is! “It’s full moon night. We are looking at Ranbir’s house in a wide shot, and then a shadow appears and starts climbing towards the roof. Shadow is acting very animal-like, and the camera is moving closer to the house. Now, the shadow is at the top of the house, under the moonlight, and looking at the moon very ferociously. Lots of “rrrahh” and “grrahhh”. Shadow suddenly looks at the camera, and boom, It’s Ranbir in his true werewolf form. So he was really an animal all along. The movie ends with “ANIMAL WILL RETURN.”

The Age Old Revenge Drama

Some others suggested that it might be the same loop. A Redditor suggested, “It will be the same straightforward story: Aziz attacks Rannvijay’s family, and he kills him. Not predicting, any wild twists and turns this time like it’s all in his head or there is a secret villain, as Vanga is not known for that. Simple violent movie with few controversial scenes and excellent acting.”

What’s The Status?

Who is whoever’s son and whoever’s brother? It is a twisted tale of sorts that might continue further with the sequel. A user suggested, “Even Animal will have a second part where Aziz kills Vijay and then the third part where Zoya played by Triptii Dimri‘s child, who will also be played by Ranbir, is actually Vijay’s son and will kill Aziz for killing his father, Vijay.”

Fans have even wondered that it might fully copy Godfather 2 after getting heavily inspired by Part 1. Well, all these theories might make some sense or no sense at all. But who bothers? After the first film, that did not make any sense to start with! Animal Park might be another 1000 crore sure-shot blockbuster, looking at Animal’s current box office stature, given that the sequel feeds on this hysteria and is made quickly since the audience has a very short memory for such films.

You can check out more theories on Animal Park here, only if you are not bothered about the spoilers.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol’s 1000 Crore Net Worth Combined To Grow: Abhay Deol’s Asset Worth 506% Higher!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News