The fans of Yash are currently on cloud nine as the actor has finally revealed the title of his upcoming film. Yash 19 is now officially titled Toxic. Along with the title reveal, Yash also gave a glimpse into the first look of his character, promising yet another larger-than-life experience to the audience.

Directed by national award-winning director Geethu Mohandas, the film is touted as an action-oriented thriller based on drug mafia operations in Goa. The makers also added that the movie is a ‘fairy tale for grownups,’ hinting that high-octane actions are non-negotiable in what appears to be yet another mass film for the Kannada star, after the historic success of ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF 2’.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2025. If reports are to be believed, Sai Pallavi, who is known for films like ‘Premam’ and ‘Gargi’, will share screen space with Yash for the first time in Toxic.

Sharing the title video of the film across his social media, Yash captioned, “‘What you seek is seeking you—Rumi: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC.” The clip shows Yash sporting a rugged avatar, wearing a hat and a cigar in his mouth.

Fans who had eagerly been waiting for an update on the film were quick to react to the title and lauded Yash for taking his time in coming up with new film instead of milking on the his KGF franchise’s popularity. However, some netizens also noted how the film looks like just another extravaganza with overhyped action sequences, terming it another copy of KGF.

“I hope this isn’t getting on the violence/action bandwagon. I’m tired of the number of macho action movies that are being released one after the other in all industries,” one user wrote.

Another user added, “BGM was straight fire. I can’t wait to hear more about this movie.”

A third commented, “Cringe-worthy title and even cringier tagline. But I want to see how this movie turns out. I am intrigued to know how someone like Geetu is going to portray a star like Yash on screen.

Some also drew the film’s comparison with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, asking, “Will it be different from Animal?” One user sarcastically asked if the film is SRV’s biopic, referring to the term ‘toxic’ being used to highlight the filmmaker’s filmography. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s biopic title reveal,” one user jokingly wrote.

Toxic, produced by KVN Productions, is expected to be mounted on a high budget. The film will go on the floor in December 2023.

