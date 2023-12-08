Ranbir Kapoor has finally beat his best to reach the best! We’ll break that down for you. The actor has finally earned the highest-grossing film of his career worldwide with Animal Box Office. Within seven days, the film’s grand total stands at 563.30 crore worldwide.

However, to achieve the highest-grossing film of his career, Ranbir had to surpass the best film of his career to date – Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Sanjay Dutt biopic collected 541.76 crore globally. Now, the film has dropped as RK’s second best, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama claims the top spot.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Beats Biggies Globally

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor has achieved this status with only seven days of collection. In a week, he has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Sanju globally. In fact, it also has surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai’s 562.12 crore and Padmaavat’s 560 crore earned globally.

KGF: Chapter 2 – Animal’s Next Target

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor has grabbed the 12th spot on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. His next target is Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which currently is at #11 on the list with 583.35 crore collection globally.

Animal’s Global Breakdown

Animal has collected 563.30 crore worldwide. The film has managed to collect 163.72 crore overseas and a gross collection of 399.58 crore rupees in India.

Ready To Beat Sanju Again!

On the eighth day of its release, Animal will surpass the entire lifetime collection of Sanju as well. The Rajkumar Hirani film collected 342.53 crore in its entire run. Currently, Animal stands at 338.63 crore net collection in India.

Creating Records Continuously

Animal has been creating records ever since the film was released. In fact, it has achieved rank #12 on IMDb’s list of globally popular films, beating many Hollywood films and claiming the top spot for an Indian film. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film aims to open the 600-crore club in India and surpass 1000 crore worldwide.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. It has sparked a lot of debate and discussion around the treatment of women in Vanga’s films and the depiction of violence beyond acceptable limits.

