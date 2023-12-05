After ruling the industry for years, Sanjay Dutt has had his share of ups and downs. After spending some time in jail, he battled cancer and emerged as a survivor. Following his parents, Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s footsteps, he has carved a niche for himself in the industry. After giving stellar performances in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Khal Nayak, Vaastav: The Reality, Rocky, and others, he moved to South cinema and appeared in films like KGF: Chapter 2 and recently in Thalapathy Vijay-led Leo.

Apart from his professional life, Dutt has also been in the news owing to the controversies he is often surrounded by. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he was seen pulling a young fan towards him in the most creepy manner. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Reddit user shared an old video of Sanjay Dutt from a outing. As the actor seemingly looks drunk, his action of forcibly pulling a kid towards him hasn’t gone down well with netizens. In the clip, Dutt is heard saying something that is unclear, but it’s his gesture to the fan that has sparked debate on social media.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Banayi toh Sanju 2, Animal ke naam se. This is how an Alpha male talks, don’t you know.” Another broke down what Sanjay Dutt said and wrote, “Context – Came across this 6 year old video. Listen closely and judge for yourself. After making the comment Sanju Baba suddenly realizes there are cameras and he’s like “Oh no I didn’t mean it like that hehe”. So creepy and disgusting. What’s even more telling is the immediate change in the expression of the guy standing behind the kid, seemingly his elder brother or something.”

A third user said, “Did I hear what I think I did?? It’s disgusting!! Wow!! These people are so creepy and perverted.”

While the fourth one said, “Something does not feel right here. The way he pulled the child and the way the child pulled back. Can’t hear the audio but vibes are not good.”

“He looks angry while drunk and definitely said something bad to the kid. Poor kid pulling this hand back and our dear Sanju Baba suddenly gets aware of the media starts smiling. It’s just my interpretation,” read another comment.

Coming back, have you watched the video earlier? If yes, then what are your thoughts on the same? Would you also call it Sanjay Dutt’s cheap behavior? Do let us know.

