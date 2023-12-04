Ranbir Kapoor has become the talking point ever since his latest film, Animal, hit the big screens. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, who are making headlines for their never-seen-before avatars in the film. As the film has created havoc in theatres and at the ticket windows, it has already made a total collection of Rs 201.76 crore on its first weekend. As cinemagoers continue to flock to theatres to watch Animal, a video of the leading man getting mistaken for Akshay Kumar has surfaced.

The Vanga directorial has divided social media users and industry people into sections. After getting massively criticized for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny by Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was seen coming in support of the film.

Coming back, recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share a video of Ranbir Kapoor getting mistaken for Akshay Kumar by fans as he made his way out of the airport. Reportedly, after promoting the film in Delhi and his spiritual visit to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, he was seen covering his head with a shawl while making an exit from the Mumbai airport. Soon after he stepped out, fans gathered around him, wanting to take a selfie.

However, Ranbir Kapoor gets miffed after a few kids kept calling him ‘Akshay Kumar.’ Amid the successful run of Animal at the box office, netizens have resurfaced on the web. Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Even after mistaking him for Akshay, he still behaved very well with that kid. These guys are captioning it as if pushed that kid aside or something.” While another said, “Muh chupa rahatha na isliye bacca confuse ho gaya. Kyunki jis hisab se Akshay vai ki movie cal raha hai usko hi suit krta hai iye look.”

A third one wrote, “This video was there one week back also. This video is just taint the image of him and to add to the backlash his movie is getting.”

A fourth user commented, “This is what happens when you keep making your PR call you a superstar and you really aren’t a true superstar.”

“People are hell-bent on making him the villain. He always has funny banters with paparazzi. He is not stupid to get angry in public over this,” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s viral video? Do let us know.

