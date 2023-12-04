After a long wait, the first look poster is finally here! After teasing fans with multiple snippets and stills from the film, the makers have dropped the first look poster of its leading actor, Hrithik Roshan. The film, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Hrithik, is helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day. To keep the buzz alive, makers dropped Roshan’s poster and introduced his character to the fans.

Stepping into the shoes of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, the actor’s call sign will be ‘Patty’ in ‘Air Dragons’ unit. The poster, which has taken the web by storm, sees the superstar in his Air Force get up. Soon after it was dropped online, many compared his on-screen look to Tom Cruise and the film to Top Gun: Maverick.

Hrithik Roshan shared the poster and wrote alongside, “Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever, #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan.” While many are doubting it to be somewhat inspired by Tom Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick, it reportedly aims to bring a fresh story to the audience.

Reacting to the poster, a user commented on it and wrote, “I was scared that did they inspire from shamshera and Pathaan,” while another said, “Duggu looking se*y af as usual. FDFS just to drool over him.”

A third user commented, “On a different note. He would not have been selected in real life in Air Force since he has an extra finger.”

The fourth user said, “Siddharth Anand doesn’t want to part ways with Pathania. Also, squadron leader k sath to Veer Pratap Singh ki yaad aa gyi!” Mocking his on-screen name, a netizen even called him ‘Aloo patty burger”. LOL! “Bhai Tom cruise se kam nai hai looks me,” read another comment.

A fifth user commented, “But he doesn’t look like this nowdays. Why so much editing? This looks like stiil from Lakshya.” While sixth one said, “I thought Fighter was a part of the spyverse? Is he not reprising his role as Kabir? I thought we were getting Kabir x Rubai. P.S Jesus are we not allowed to ask questions here anymore? Why would you downvote that LOL”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ look? Do let us know.

