After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s new film Animal has created havoc not only in the theatres but also at the box office. After hitting the big screens on December 1, it collected Rs 201.76 crore on its first weekend. At the same time, it is also facing a massive clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. While the film is making a stupendous collection at the ticket windows, it is also being criticized for its problematic plot that glorifies misogyny and toxic masculinity. Now, the latest one to defend the film is Anurag Kashyap.

Kashyap has often been criticized owing to the films and series he has helmed in the past. In a recent interview, Anurag opined on ‘provocative cinema’ and roared that a director shouldn’t be told what or what not to show in a film. For the unversed, the RK starrer is walking the path of Kabir Singh, which was also subjected to massive backlash.

During his recent interview with News18 Showsha, when Anurag Kashyap was asked about the criticism Animal is receiving, he slammed and said nobody has the right to tell filmmakers what kind of films they should or shouldn’t make. The filmmaker, who is yet to watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, says he’s aware of the conversation happening online about the film, adding that people get easily offended by films. However, he expects educated people not to get offended.

He tells the entertainment portal, “This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticize, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema. What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and people exists in this society. 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject.”

Anurag Kashyap further confirmed that after he watches Animal, he would ring up Sandeep Reddy Vanga to discuss the film. He revealed that whenever he has an issue with any film, he calls the filmmaker and speaks to them, as he doesn’t believe in social media chatter.

