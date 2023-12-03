Aamir Khan is one of those few celebs from Bollywood you just love to listen to even of-screen, for he speaks so well. The man created an entire reality show based on his talking skills and tackling the social issues in Satyameva Jayate. But, years ago, he opened up about how directors rely heavily on s*x and violence as they’re easy to provoke humans. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the theatres, the video is attracting a lot of bipolar views, just like the film.

Aamir himself has produced a film that relies heavily on the same two factors, and that too back in 2011 – Delhi Belly. But, before you jump in and bash him for that, remember this interview is from way before 2011, and people tend to evolve with what they think.

He also summed up his thoughts neatly by saying that it’s not like there shouldn’t be violence, but if a subject demands it like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, it should have it but in a proper way.

Upon digging hard for the credits for the video, we weren’t able to find but if someone knows the source, kindly e-mail us, and we’ll surely add it here. Times Of India has used a video that shows Aamir Khan saying, “There are few emotions which are very easy to provoke the audience. Violence is one such emotion, and s*x is another. These are two emotions that are easy to provoke in a human being. Those directors who are not very talented in creating a story, in showing emotions, or creating situations they depend heavily on s*x and violence. Woh sochte hai hum bohot zyada violence dikhaaye ya s*x dikhaaye toh hamari film kaamyaab hogi. Ho sakta hai kayin dafaa, woh kaamyaab ho jaaye yeh karne se (People think if we show violence or s*x, we will be successful, and there’s a possibility that such a film is successful), but I think it really harms society. I think we are morally responsible.”

This definitely reminded people of Animal; Aamir went ahead to add, “People in cinema are responsible to a certain extent because the audience seeing our movies is definitely influenced and affected by it—Yeh baat dhyaan rakhni chahiye jab hum film banaaye toh kya dikha rahe hai. I’m not saying there should be no violence in the movie, but it depends on the subject. Agar aap ek subject aisa banaa rahe hai jismein violence dikhana zaruri hai toh you can show it, but there are ways of showing it.”

Watch the video here:

Redditors reacted to the video saying things like “Ate Animal’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga up before his time even & It’s obvious that Vanga uses shock value and imitation to make up for the lack of creative genius.”

People also praised Aamir Khan, saying, “He has always been the most sorted guy in the Indian film industry. He also behaves as a conscientious, responsible citizen whether it comes to his movies or, ads, financial dealings or, the causes he associates with, or even even his general behaviour and pronouncements in public. We haven’t celebrated him enough because he isn’t fun and cool.”

