Animal has turned out to be madness at the Indian box office. After hitting it out of the park with 60+ crores on the opening day, the film witnessed a jump yesterday, crossing the mark of 100 crores in just two days. With this entry into the 100 crore club, Ranbir Kapoor has made gains in Star Ranking and has beaten Ranveer Singh.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ranbir Kapoor gains 100 points

On Saturday, Animal entered the 100 crore club in India, thus helping Ranbir to earn 100 points in Star Ranking. With this, his tally has gone up to 1000 points, becoming the 7th Bollywood actor on the list to enter the 1000 points club. He is in a tie with Ranveer Singh, who also stands at 1000 points.

Ranbir beats Ranveer Singh despite sharing equal points

Both Ranbir and Ranveer share equal points, but still, Ranbir is placed higher because the collection of his highest-grossing film (Sanju- 341.22 crores) is higher than the collection of Ranveer’s highest-grossing film (Padmaavat- 300.26 crores). With this, Ranbir is now ranked 6th below Aamir Khan. Aamir is placed at 5th with 1400 points to his credit, and it’ll be interesting to see if Ranbir manages to get there with Animal’s ongoing madness at the Indian box office. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Animal’s box office run

After earning 63.80 crores on the opening day, Animal grew on Saturday by making 67.27 crores, taking the total to 131.07 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office. Today, it’ll mark his entry into the 200 crore club to become 2nd Bollywood film to hit a double century in just 3 days. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan achieved the feat this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

