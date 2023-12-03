Rajinikanth marked his biggest comeback this year with Nelson’s Jailer, giving Kollywood a 600 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. However, the halo effect of the same couldn’t be seen regarding his re-releases as his Muthu reportedly faced embarrassment at the box office in Telugu states. Keep reading to know more!

The trend of re-releases

In recent times, re-releasing films of superstars has been the trend. When this trend started, initially, old classics of actors used to be re-released in theatres to celebrate the occasion, but nowadays, special shows are being arranged randomly. We have seen films of Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, and other superstars getting screened through special shows.

Last year, on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, his Muthu was re-released in theatres. Interestingly, Muthu was originally a flop upon its release in 2002 but turned out to be a huge success last year.

Disastrous response to Muthu

Lately, re-releases have not been working, and we saw that with Chiranjeevi’s films. Now, even Rajinikanth’s Muthu, which was supposed to be re-released yesterday, has faced the same fate. As per Track Tollywood’s report, all shows of the Rajinikanth starrer have been canceled in the Telugu states. This happened because no ticket was sold in advance booking.

This is quite shocking as Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan base in the Telugu states, and even Jailer was a huge success there.

More about Muthu

Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, Muthu was originally released in 1995. Upon its release, the film received mixed to decent reviews but enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. It was a huge box office success and enjoyed a theatrical run of 175 days in Tamil Nadu.

In 1998, Muthu was dubbed in Japanese and released in Japan. Surprisingly, it was a massive box office success there and remained the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan for years. The film helped the superstar gain a huge fan following in Japan. Last year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR surpassed its collection and became the biggest Indian hit in the country.

Sivaji – The Boss to arrive in theatres

Ahead of Rajinikanth’s birthday (12th December), his cult blockbuster, Sivaji – The Boss, is re-releasing in theatres on 9th December. Since the biggie enjoys a loyal fan base, it is expected to do well at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Monster Sells Over 13.80 Lakh Tickets, But Jawan Leads Blockbuster Sunday Pre-Sales By 9 Crores Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News