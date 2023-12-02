Ranbir Kapoor’s film is on its way to sell around 1 million tickets just on the ticketing platform BookMyShow on its second day. Yes, these tickets might not necessarily all be booked for today. Still, a good portion of them will be, and it’s not us saying it’s coming from the electrifying early trends figures of the Animal box office day 2 collection.

After a class-A start of 63.80 crores (all languages Nett) on day 1, many of us predicted that it’d go only above and beyond from here. That’s exactly what this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has done riding on the controversial wave of the film’s word-of-mouth across the country.

Amidst all the chaos of numbers, let’s not forget this film has an Adult certificate and is 3 hours 21 minutes long. If, with all these limitations, Animal could open the floodgates at the box office, imagine what if it was 2 hours 45 minutes long with a U/A certificate, more shows + more footfalls = Jawan could’ve been history.

Animal (b)eats Jawan!

As per early trends, Animal has garnered around 68-70 crore on its day 2, with evening shows getting sold out like they did during Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan. This takes the 2-day total of the film in the ballpark of 133 crores, and it’s wild because the film still has its best performing day to arrive on Sunday, day 3.

The 2-day total is better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which was at 128.23 crore, and it had collected 206.06 crore over its first weekend at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is for sure challenging that number, and there are chances that it might cross it. It needs around 73 crore to cross the 206 crore mark, and with the current buzz, that’s like the minimum number it could achieve on day 3.

200 crores in 3 Days?

Animal would be aiming at a 70 crore+ Sunday & if that happens, Ranbir Kapoor’s film would enter the 200 crore club in just three days, being the second Bollywood film to achieve that collection after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & might also cross it, scoring the highest weekend for a Hindi film.

In our Animal movie review, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani talked about Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, saying, “I can’t believe Ranbir Kapoor has signed this after reading the complete script; the Tamasha fan in me still has the opinion that he was unaware of the horrendous second half before signing the film. He must’ve been on board by the time interval block was being narrated to him, and looking back at Kabir Singh’s box office success, he might’ve agreed to do this. This Ranbir Kapoor performance deserved a better film, and it’s an attempt worse than Bombay Velvet because, over there, we were clear about Anurag Kashyap’s vision. Here, everything happens because Kabir Singh & Arjun Reddy’s characters were bashed, so Sandeep decided to show the critics what a real toxic person would happen to be like.”

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 1 Rampage: Ranbir Kapoor Beats Footfalls Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, 63.80 Crore Vs 75 Crore Calculation Explained!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News