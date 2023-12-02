“Animal is a different beast, and it won’t accommodate in your tiny cage,” remember when Shammi Kapoor said, “Yeh bada jaanwar hai, yeh aapke chote pinjre mein nahi samayega, yeh apni duniya banayega,” about Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, he meant it. Animal box office collection is on a rampage mode, and RK has done the unimaginable.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan collected historical figures on day 1, many people commented how it would take years for other actors from Bollywood to match this. Cut to a few months later, a star who has never played in the commercial zone (apart from a very forgettable Besharam) comes in and shatters everything.

Yes, with the opening day of 63.80 crores, Ranbir Kapoor has not only surpassed Pathaan’s day 1 of 57 crores but also has beaten the footfalls Jawan collected on its opening day of 75 crores. We know, many would think how, with lesser collections, Animal could beat a film that collected almost 12 crores more than what it did.

Before getting into numbers, let’s talk about Average Ticket Price (ATP), which varies from city to city across the country. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had footfalls that were dominated by North India, where ATP is comparatively higher. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal has attracted footfalls that are almost balanced between North & South India, so the ATP overall for it has reduced and hence the lower collection.

Now that you all are clear of what has happened, as per Sacnilk Animal had garnered almost 40 lakh footfalls on day one, whereas Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan clocked around 39 lakh 50 thousand footfalls when it was released if you’re a number-nerd and want to go deeper to calculate the Average Ticket Price of both the films, Animal’s is around Rs. 160 & Jawan’s should be around Rs. 190. This is also because the number of active B, C tier cinema halls is larger in South India compared to the Multiplexes in North India.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is getting immense support from the South owing to Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s fan base helping the film to beat the Highest Grosser Of The Year in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan. It’s still day 1, and there’s much to go for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: To Stay Below Adipurush’s 89 Crores Due To Mixed Reception & A Clash With Dunki?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News