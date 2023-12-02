After waiting for months, we finally got to witness the highly-anticipated trailer of Salaar yesterday. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film also presents Prithviraj Sukumaran in a never-seen-before avatar. The pair of these two leading men looks exciting enough to catch viewers’ attention, but is the overall promo worth all the hype? Let’s discuss it below, along with its impact on the day 1 collection of the film at the Indian box office.

The world of Prashanth Neel

We all know what Prashanth Neel is capable of! The man delivered one of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema and created a dark world that has left an impact on the audience. His style of filmmaking is a bit loud and dramatic, which also serves as USPs of his films. However, the audience has already witnessed this magic of Neel.

How is Salaar’s trailer?

The trailer of Salaar was dropped yesterday amid the excitement of all fans, and as expected, we got to see Prabhas looking much more promising than he was in his previous duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. His larger-than-life persona and mysterious demeanor are fascinating, and it seems that the actor has finally got a film to make a remarkable comeback.

Apart from him, Prithviraj Sukumaran also looks good in his character, and the on-screen bond between him and Prabhas will be something to look forward to. Other than these two actors, the trailer isn’t that impressive. Post KGF, we have seen a lot of action and massy films, so the promo didn’t make a strong impression and just gave an average vibe.

Apart from Prabhas’ entry, there were no high points in the trailer, and the overall reception among viewers has also been mixed so far.

Salaar’s day 1 collection is to be impacted due to the trailer?

If a trailer is good, it takes the film’s box office potential to the next level, and the latest example of this is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Here, the makers of Salaar didn’t churn a blockbuster trailer, so the Prabhas starrer won’t reach that peak of buzz. Of course, the stardom of Prabhas and the brand of Prashanth Neel will attract footfalls, but it won’t reach the level of madness.

Apart from the average trailer, Salaar also clashes with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which will impact the collection in the Hindi belt. So, the opening might stay lower than Adipurush there, thus making a dent in the overall collection.

At this point, the Prashanth Neel directorial is aiming to score 70-75 crores on the opening day at the Indian box office, which is lower than Adipurush’s 89 crores.

More about Salaar

Also starring Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan in key roles, Salaar releases in theatres on 22nd December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Here’s the trailer:

