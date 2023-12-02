Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was expected to wreak havoc at the Indian box office, but the actual start has surpassed all expectations. The official number is still awaited, but the film has crossed the opening of Pathaan (57 crores). On day 2, another huge number is awaiting as the biggie has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

Reception among the target audience

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released yesterday, and it struck the right chord with the young audience. Reddy has been proudly flaunting the ‘A’ rated status of the film and has gone all out with violence and intimate scenes. Yes, many are complaining about the second half, but overall, it’s no less than a blockbuster.

Riding high on praises for Ranbir’s mind-blowing performance and Reddy’s unapologetic vision, Animal has remained rock solid in pre-sales, which is commendable considering the opening day was of epic proportion. It very much suggests that the film has been received well by the audience.

Day 2 advance booking status of Animal

For day 1, Animal recorded pre-sales of a whopping 34 crores gross (excluding blocked seats), equaling a ticket count of 13.6+ lakh. After such an overwhelming response, the film has shown superb hold by raking in 29.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for day 2. It includes a ticket count of 10.7+ lakh at the Indian box office.

It’s a solid trend and has helped the biggie surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which enjoyed a pre-sales gross of 22 crores for day 2. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has also gone past Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which amassed 20.50 crores gross through pre-sales for day 2.

Surpassing such big releases clearly indicates that Animal will do something unthinkable in the long run, and the most jaw-dropping fact is that these numbers are coming in despite the ‘A’ rating and a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and others in key roles. It is running in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

