The Mad Max franchise has finally dropped the trailer for the fifth film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The most beautiful part of this franchise is that it has been helmed by George Miller throughout. And thus, he knows the world of Mad Max inside out to churn out four brilliant films while the fans await the fifth film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be dropped in theaters in 2024. The four previous films of the franchise are – Mad Max (1979), Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Collectively, all the Mad Max films have collected around $540 Million worldwide.

The Mad Max: Fury Road is the most successful film of the franchise, which witnessed global dominance as well. The film, which starred Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult, was the most loved film as well. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it was released 30 years after its previous film, while Mel Gibson passed the baton to Tom Hardy!

While the fourth film was set as a sort of reboot or retelling, the fifth one is a prequel to the fourth one, where Anya Taylor-Joy will portray a young Charlize Theron.

Check out the individual box office performances of these marvels!

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

Released in 2015, the film collected almost $380 million gross worldwide and contributed to the 70.3% total of the franchise. While the domestic collection (US and Canada territories) contributed to a whopping $154 million gross, the film collected $225 million internationally! It is the highest-grossing film in the Mad Max franchise.

In the US, Mad Max: Fury Road was released on more than 3500 screens, and it registered a gross collection of $45 million on the opening weekend.

2. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Released in 1985, this was the third Mad Max film which starred Tina Turner and Mel Gibson. It dealt with the world in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, which was a result of ecocide. The film collected $36 million gross worldwide.

3. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Released in 1981, the film was the second installment, and the official synopsis read, “In the post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland, a cynical drifter agrees to help a small, gasoline-rich community escape a horde of bandits.” It starred Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, and Michael Preston in the lead, and the film collected $23 million gross worldwide.

4. Mad Max

The first Mad Max film was released in 1979. According to Screenrant, the dystopian action film set a Guinness record for the most profitable film at the time with a $100 million collection. The film was made on a restricted budget of only $350K. The sci-fi classic was a historical hit.

5. Mad Max: Fury Road Re-Releases

The fourth and most successful film of this franchise was released twice after the release in 2015. It was first re-released in 2016 and collected $421K domestically. Another $50K was added when the film was re-released in 2021.

Now, the fifth part of the franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for a release in 2024. The trailer of the film has already dropped, and fans are excited to give the film a chance despite complaining about the bad quality of VFX and overused CGI in the glimpses.

If you haven’t checked the trailer yet, you can have a look here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the list of highest-grossing Hollywood films here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office (Worldwide): Hits The Milestone Of $250 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News