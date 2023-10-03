Kristen Stewart gave it all for her fantasy adventure movie Snow White and the Huntsman so much that she hurt her co-star Chris Hemsworth badly on the set while performing a stunt. The Hollywood biggie addressed the same in one of her later interviews, claiming she was not proud of it. Stewart added that she instantly swelled up following the incident. Hemsworth, too later reacted to the incident, which left him bleeding from the nose. Scroll down to know the details.

Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth co-starred together for the very first time in Snow White and the Huntsman, which was helmed by Rupert Sanders. The movie was released in 2012 and performed decently at the box office.

Speaking of a particular scene, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Kristen Stewart ended up punching Chris Hemsworth when she was supposed to just miss it by an inch. The actress started panicking when she landed a real punch in the actor’s face. Shedding light on the same, Stewart recalled during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, “It made such a sound. Girls, if you’ve ever wondered if it works- it works! I mean, it literally spun him right around. It was crazy!” Stewart continued, “I was supposed to miss him by this much. I basically knocked him right out of his close-up.”

The Twilight star added, “I mean, I’m not proud, though. Instantly tears sprung to my eyes. I’m like, ‘Are you OK?’” Chris Hemsworth later on Live! With Kelly addressed the same incident.

The Marvel star shared, “The scene we were shooting, she was throwing the punch, (and) each take it started getting closer and closer, and the last take I felt it kinda skim my nose,” Hemsworth added, “I thought, ‘I should say something, but no, she’s small, it won’t hurt.’”

However, Hemsworth ended up sustaining real injuries after he underestimated Stewart. He continued, “Next take – ‘Bam’. My nose (was bleeding). Sharp pair of knuckles she has there, spun me over the shoulder and I didn’t want any part of that fight! (There were a) couple of tears…”

