Harry Potter film series has been one of the most commercially and critically successful franchises, and it has been a part of the formative years of many kids, including the lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. In the final leg of the franchise, Emma and Daniel had to share a kiss on screen, and since the trio had been friends forever, it was already awkward for the two of them, and Grint’s BTS actions made it even harder until a strict action was taken against him.

The film series was based on JK Rowling’s novels, and it made the trio into massive stars. The first film came out in 2001, and it connected with the audiences immediately. The supernatural, magical elements of the film, the amazing performances by the veteran actors, and the young ones also did a commendable job in being the central characters.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson shared a passionate kiss in The Deathly Hallows: Part One, which, as per Daniel, was pretty rough. Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasely’s behind-the-scenes action during the filming of Radcliffe and Emma’s kiss, made him suffer punishment as he was thrown out of the set.

As per WENN, Daniel Radcliffe once shared the incident that took place on the set of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part One when Rupert Grint was having a hard time keeping it together seeing his co-stars engage in a liplock. Daniel said, “You’ve seen the film; it’s a pretty violent kiss. I was trying to keep up! Rupert was actually laughing so much off-camera he was asked to leave the set because we were looking at him with his eyes watering as he was trying not to laugh at us.”

Radcliffe continued, “[The kiss] was very weird, but we went for it and quite enjoyed it. Many men around the world would have killed to be in that position!” That is true!

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson might have come a long way in their career, but they will always be popular for their Harry Potter roles. On the work front, Daniel’s ripped images from his TV series Miracle Workers‘s sets left the fans in a frenzy as they demanded to see the actor in the role of Wolverine and be the replacement of Hugh Jackman.

