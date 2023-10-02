While the conversation around whether Sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a boon or a curse in the creative space has taken the center stage and is being discussed across the globe, the ones who can profit from it are leaving no stone unturned to earn the big money, or just cater their weird thoughts. One of the industries that has managed to prosper due to the advent of AI is that of the Deep Fake celebrity p*rn industry. Turns out Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, and Natalie Portman are their targets now.

For the unversed, the Deep Fake videos that are always viral on the internet have shown many ways of using the tool. Some use it just for fun, some to build casting theories of movies, and there is the infamous p*rn industry too. It uses the idea of superimposing one person’s face on another’s body to create a fake visual that is as close to looking original as possible.

Turns out, as per the latest report, the celebrity Deep Fake P*rn industry has doubled in a year now, and all thanks to the sophisticated AI. Many actors, including Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, and Emma Watson have fallen prey to the same and are the targets. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Daily Mail report via online safety firm ActiveFence, the boom in the market has created an entire commercial industry around Deep Fake p*rnography. There are multiple websites live and functioning in full force, with thousands of active users paying and ready to pay more for the content. The most popular of them that goes by the name MrDeepFakes has 17 Million visitors a month

The report says that the number of forums on the internet that are either discussing or sharing celebrity Deep Fake p*rn has higher by 87 percent compared to the same period last year between February and August. The report also adds how no one is safe from having their images violated.

Mostly female celebrities have been the soft targets for this industry that has already featured Deep Fakes of some of the likes of Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, and more. Emma Watson’s face has been violated many times by now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

