While Brad Pitt’s professional life is doing wonders for him, his personal life seems to have become a topic of hot discussion. The Hollywood biggie, who is currently in the middle of a messy case of his children’s custody with former wife Angelina Jolie, has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon for almost a year. But has Pitt introduced his new girlfriend to his six kids? Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Brad Pitt was last seen in Bullet Train. The actor will soon be seen in Mickey 17 and apparently Beetlejuice 2, too. On the personal front, the actor tries to keep his relationship with Ines de Ramon a low-key affair but they have been spotted multiple times together.

According to The Things, Brad Pitt, in the initial days of dating Ines De Ramon took it real slow with her as his inner circle later revealed Pitt was getting serious about Ramon after getting through the initial stages. Even though Ines De Ramon is still legally married to his estranged actor husband, Paul Wesley, Pitt stood with her like a pillar giving all the emotional support she needed. Speaking of Pitt’s kids, the actor might have introduced Ramon to his close pals but he took it real slow when it came to his kids. The Hollywood star first wanted him to build a solid connection with Ramon and then as he was determined to avoid making the same mistakes he did in the past.

According to sources, “Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity because that’s not something he takes lightly.” Brad Pitt shares six kids with Angelina Jolie namely- Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

However, according to another publication, the Fight Club star has apparently introduced the love of his life Ines De Ramon to most of his kids. Having said that the sources are yet to find out which specific kid has met Ramon- when and where.

Speaking of Angelina Jolie, the Lara Croft star, as per sources, is going drama-free with this one and she does not care if her ex-husband is dating Ramon.

