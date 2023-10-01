One Direction is one of the most famous bands in the world. The boy band is, however, not together anymore as Zayn Malik and Harry Styles separated to start their solo careers. But the 1D fans have been waiting for the band’s reunion for a while now. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Niall Horan shared too much information about Liam Payne farting bad on his official Twitter handle. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Liam has a massive fan following on the microblogging platform and has over 40 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter). The singer is quite tight with the other 1D members and shares a great bond with each other.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, Niall Horan in 2011 tweeted, “I think @real_liam_payne jst poo’d himself, his fart smells that bad.” That’s every best friend ever, LOL. His tweet has over 2K comments, 22K reposts and over 17K likes, haha!

Niall Horan never missed an opportunity to troll the band members, especially Liam Payne. The two shared a fun camaraderie with each other, and we would love to see them together again.

Take a look at his tweet below:

I think @real_liam_payne jst poo'd himself, his fart smells that bad, — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 5, 2011

Reacting to Nial’s tweet on the microblogging platform, a fan commented, “OMG NIALL, YOU CRAZY MATE!!”

Another user commented, “I CANT STOPP LAUGHINH AHKHAHADHHS”

A third commented, “my love for Liam just increased like 4689426776468532278 times”

A fourth commented, “Niall! Dont blame others for your acts haha”

What are your thoughts on Niall Horan talking about Liam Payne farting on his Twitter account? Tell us in the space below.

