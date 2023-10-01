Canadian rapper Drake is known for his catchy tunes, introspective lyrics, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry. With chart-topping albums like ‘Take Care’ and ‘Views’, Drake became known for his signature blend of hip-hop and R&B, earning numerous awards and accolades along the way.

Apart from this, he is also known for his trademark generosity during his concert tour. This time, too, one lucky fan took home $50K from the rapper. A video from the event is also going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

During a concert held in Miami last night, Drake noticed a fan holding up a sign. “Aye, I gotta read that sign, I like that sign,” the rapper said upon noticing it. “That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually, I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s*it like that.”

“But my bro right here. He said, ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.’ So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show?! What the f*ck is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on? Aye, you know what?,” Drake continued.

The crowd began chanting, “F**k that bi*ch,” in response, but the rapper persuaded them to calm down by saying, “Alright, that’s a little aggressive. You know what? She’s gonna feel real fucked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f*ck that young lady.”

Drake gives recently dumped fan $50K: “You gon’ flex on her tonight”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/k4u7DvEC8H — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 30, 2023

This is not the first time that Drake gave away $50,000 for a fan. Just three weeks ago, the rapper made a touching gesture when he spotted a fan in the audience holding a sign that read: “Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life.”

