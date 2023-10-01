Justin Bieber was discovered at the age of 13 and he soon became a global sensation but with fame comes controversies and scandals. Bieber was probably too young to understand this, as he made headlines back in the day for many wrong reasons. One such incident dates back to 2014 when Justin got pulled up for a racist joke he cracked in a video. Justin was 15 at the time. Scroll down to know what happened.

Circling back to the racist joke controversy, according to TMZ, a video of Justin Bieber surfaced on the Internet in 2014 where he can be seen chilling backstage at a promotional event when he quips, “Why are black people afraid of chainsaws?” He then finished the joke by making the noise of the chainsaw, adding, “Run [N-word]” five times. Apparently, people of African-American descent were present at the time he cracked this racist joke. The video was apparently filmed during Justin’s Never Say Never documentary in 2011.

A person, who could not be identified, is also heard in the video saying, “Don’t even say it. Don’t say it.” A female voice then adds, “You could say motorcycle too right?”. Justin Bieber was apparently aware of the existence of the video but he managed to keep it out of the public eye by splurging a huge amount of money.

Sources at the time claimed Justin was “frustrated and sad” about the whole thing. The Grammy-winning crooner later shared an official apology saying he did not realize how certain words could hurt the sentiments of people.

In his statement, Justin Bieber said, “As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt. I thought it was okay to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that, in fact, my actions were continuing the ignorance.”

The singer added, “Thanks to friends and family, I learned from my mistakes and grew up and apologized for those wrongs. Now that these mistakes from the past have become public, I need to apologize again to all those I have offended. I’m very sorry. I take my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously, and I apologize for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable mistake. I was a kid then, and I am a man now who knows my responsibility to the world and not to make that mistake again.”

Justin further said, “Ignorance has no place in our society and I hope the sharing of my faults can prevent others from making the same mistake in the future. I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say but telling the truth is always what’s right. Five years ago I made a reckless and immature mistake and I’m grateful to those close to me who helped me learn those lessons as a young man. Once again….I’m sorry.”

