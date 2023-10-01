Sophie Turner is going through a very high-profile divorce with her ex-husband, Joe Jona, which has surprised everyone. While Joe was recently spotted with his daughters attending a musical, Sophie is having a great time meeting her friends, especially the new ones, including Taylor Swift. On to the series of new events, according to alleged reports surfacing online, Sophie has already moved on from Joe and is getting her ‘Mr Rebound’ and netizens on social media are reacting to it in the comments, mentioning names like Harry Styles and John Mayer. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Earlier today, pictures of Sophie hanging out with her friends in NYC went viral online, and she was seen entering the same restaurant as Taylor and Blake Lively. The exes have become friends; we don’t know how Joe would feel about this.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, an anonymous person sent a message to Deuxmoi on Instagram, and the subject read, “Night in Shining Armor for the Queen of the North.” Fauxmoi on Reddit shared the screenshot of the same with a caption that read, “Sophie and…?”

The message in the screenshot read, “Singer/songwriter who has a history of dating divorcees is contemplating reaching out to someone going through a very public divorce.” Well, there’s no confirmation that this is Sophie Turner; netizens started reacting in the comments.

A user commented, “John Mayer better stay the hell away from the queen in the north”

Another user commented, “This is def Harry styles but also this seems fake”

A third commented, “maybe Harry Styles ?”

A fourth commented, “Pete Davidson sings?”

