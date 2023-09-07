John Mayer can be easily crowned as the king of controversies as he has made some of the most outrageous remarks in the past which has often landed him in trouble. And, on the top of it, he has rarely apologized for the same. The musician in 2010 got in a trouble after his interview with Playboy. He at the time claimed his biggest dream is to write p*rnography. Mayer also raised quite a few eyebrows when he added that his d**k was like a white supremacist. Scroll down to know the shocking details.

John Mayer once also made headlines when he called his former lover Jessica Simpson a s*xual napalm also adding that she was a crack cocaine to him. The controversial musician has earlier dated celebrities like Jennifer Anniston, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz and a few others.

Speaking of his 2010 controversy, according to the LA Times, John Mayer sat for an interview with Playboy’s Rob Tannenbaum who noted that Mayer was very fond of p*rnography. Without denying, Mayer asserted, “When I watch p*rn, if it’s not hot enough, I’ll make up backstories in my mind.” He continued, “My biggest dream is to write p*rnography. I don’t know about you, but I think that is what anyone would call sharing too much.” The singer also got on the wrong side when he claimed that Black people loved him and he got the hood pass. “Someone asked me the other day, ‘What does it feel like now to have a hood pass?’ And by the way, it’s sort of a contradiction in terms, because if you really had a hood pass, you could call it a [N-word] pass,” said Mayer.

The Grammy-winning crooner further shared, “But I said, ‘I can’t really have a hood pass. I’ve never walked into a restaurant, asked for a table and been told, ‘We’re full’…. Not to say that my struggle is like the collective struggle of Black America. But maybe my struggle is similar to one Black dude’s.”

This quickly led to a snowball as when asked if Black women threw themselves at him, John Mayer without any hesitation asserted, “I don’t think I open myself to it. My [d**k] is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a [expletive] David Duke [d**k].’

