Charlie Puth is one of the most popular artists in the music industry worldwide. He’s not only known for his talent but also for his down-to-earth personality among fans. The singer took to his Instagram and shared engagement pictures with his longtime girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, and they’re straight out of a fairytale. Pizza, solitaire and the love of your life – what else does a girl need? Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Charlie enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 17 million followers on Instagram. He often glimpses his personal and professional life on the platform, and we love his cheeky personality.

Sharing his engagement on Instagram, Charlie Puth wrote, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Take a look at Puth’s engagement pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

They really make a cute couple! And did you guys happen to notice the huge rock on her finger? We ain’t crying, you’re.

Reacting to the Charlie Puth’s engagement pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “CRYING SHAKING AND THROWING UP”

Another user commented, “Say Goodbye to sad song of CP 🎶 Welcome future mom and daddy Puth 🥰🥰”

A third user commented, “Pizza and engagements! What more could you ask for ♥️💍🍕 Congratulations!”

A fourth commented, “Those kids will be f*cking perfect dear god.”

What are your thoughts on Charlie Puth sharing his engagement pictures with Brooke Sansone on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

